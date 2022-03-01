2 of 3 get back their position in Telangana Waqf Board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With more than 200 votes polled, Syed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini will get another term as a member of the Telangana State Waqf Board, besides another winner Abul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badesha Quadri, a former member.

Both were declared winners under the category of Mutawalli/Managing committee category from the electoral college of 475. While the number of votes polled was 300, only 264 stood valid, with Nizamuddin getting 211 while Bandagi getting 34 votes.

A peculiar contest between two of the State Bar Council members, MAK Mukheed and ZH Javeed, who served in the latest panel was resolved by the Election Officer and Hyderabad Collector L Sharman by ‘tossing of a coin’. In this contest, ZH Javeed was declared winner.

A total of nine persons contested, seven from Mutawalli/Managing committee and two from the category of Bar Council Members in these elections. MP Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, MLC Farooq Hussain will be part of the new board, as they got through unopposed.

The remaining five will be nominated by the State government shortly. Earlier during the day, there was some confusion regarding voters. Many members of the electoral college were turned off from Haj House, citing ineligibility.