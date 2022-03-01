STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Every district in Telangana to have chemo centre

Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao said that the government is focused on the early detection of cancers and is trying to take screening to the PHC level.

Published: 01st March 2022 02:53 AM

Harish Rao

Telangana Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assuring convenience to thousands of cancer patients residing in the districts who travel all the way to Hyderabad and other major teaching hospitals for cancer treatment, the Health Minister of Telangana T Harish Rao assured that chemotherapy and radiotherapy centres will soon begin in each of the districts. The Minister was speaking at the launch of a private oncology hospital- Renova Oncology Hospital’s brand launch on Sunday.

He further said that the government is focused on the early detection of cancers. “Unlike other diseases where symptoms come in early on, in this disease diagnosis often happens only in the second or third stage. TS is trying to bridge this gap in awareness and is trying to take screening to the PHC level. ANM’s are screening everyone above 40 years for cancer now,” said Harish Rao.

