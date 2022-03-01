Rape accused Shajid Khan suspended from TRS party

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Nirmal Municipal Vice-Chairman Shajid Khan who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl multiple times has been suspended from the TRS party on Monday. Speaking to the media in Nirmal, Endowment, Forest and Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said: “Based on allegations levelled against him, Shajid Khan has been suspended from the party’s primary membership. It is a heinous crime. We will ensure that the girl gets the justice.”

It has been three days since a police complaint was lodged but the Nirmal police, despite forming four special teams, is yet to arrest Shajid Khan. According to the police, he has not been using his mobile phone for fear of being traced and arrested. Meanwhile, sources informed that the accused is taking shelter at the residence of a local leader. Earlier on Monday, high tension prevailed at Nirmal municipal office where the BJP and TRS leaders raised slogans against each other.

The BJP activists organised a rally from the town centre to the Nirmal municipal office, where they staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of the accused and his removal from the post of municipal vice-chairman. The TRS workers, led by Municipal Chairman Gandrath Eshwar, also gathered at the municipal office and raising slogans against the BJP leaders.

Stating that the municipal chairman himself is supporting the accused, local BJP leader M Raju said that the saffron party will call for a Nirmal bandh if the government fails to remove Shajid Khan from the post and arrest him within 24 hours.