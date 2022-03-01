STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Stranded Indian students in Ukraine advised to take special trains

Indian students were seen rushing around various railway stations hours after the announcement of trains was made.

Published: 01st March 2022 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

The students and local residents who have been shifted to the metro station in Kharkiv city. ( Photo | EPS)

The students and local residents who have been shifted to the metro station in Kharkiv city. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ukrainian government, on Monday, issued an advisory asking students from India to evacuate with the help of special trains. Many students from Telangana, who are in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other eastern parts of Ukraine, are struggling to reach neighbouring countries by train. With the lifting of the weekend curfew in Kyiv, all the stranded students were advised to make their way to the railway stations so that they could move to the western parts of the eastern European country.

Indian students were seen rushing around various railway stations hours after the announcement of trains was made. Sumanjali K, an MBBS student from Telangana, rushed to the railway station with her Indian friends, but found it difficult to board the train. Speaking to Express, she said, “We have reached the station but the authorities sent us to another station to board the train and we are moving towards that station. We have no food with us, and no shops are open for us to buy food from. We are also unable to charge our phones.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia war on Ukraine Indian students in Ukraine Telangana students in Ukraine Kyiv curfew
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp