Stranded Indian students in Ukraine advised to take special trains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ukrainian government, on Monday, issued an advisory asking students from India to evacuate with the help of special trains. Many students from Telangana, who are in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other eastern parts of Ukraine, are struggling to reach neighbouring countries by train. With the lifting of the weekend curfew in Kyiv, all the stranded students were advised to make their way to the railway stations so that they could move to the western parts of the eastern European country.

Indian students were seen rushing around various railway stations hours after the announcement of trains was made. Sumanjali K, an MBBS student from Telangana, rushed to the railway station with her Indian friends, but found it difficult to board the train. Speaking to Express, she said, “We have reached the station but the authorities sent us to another station to board the train and we are moving towards that station. We have no food with us, and no shops are open for us to buy food from. We are also unable to charge our phones.”