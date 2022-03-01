Telangana HC pats government efforts to curb Covid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana on Monday applauded the efforts of the Telangana government and that of Dr. G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health, in taking timely steps to curtail the spread of Covid-19 and its new variant Omicron.

While hearing a batch of Covid-related PILs and writ petitions, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili observed: “It is the sincere efforts of the state and the Director, Public Health and Family Welfare Dr. G Srinivasa Rao, due to which the state has not suffered many deaths due to the new Covid variant Omicron.”

Advocate General BS Prasad submitted a report saying the Covid-19 situation in the state had normalised as the number of cases have come down. The AG assured the Court that the state is taking all steps to curtail the spread of Covid-19 and urged the court to close the batch of PILs and writ petitions.

After hearing the AG, the Chief Justice asked him about the latest position with regard to compensation to the kin and kith of people who had died of Covid-19. The AG sought six weeks time to file the latest status report. The Chief Justice then adjourned the PILs and writ petitions for six weeks.