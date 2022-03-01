STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS losing, Prashant Kishor’s presence won’t help: Opposition

Cong, BJP downplay the impact of Prashant Kishor, say it won’t help TRS’ fortunes before the Assembly elections

Published: 01st March 2022 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy

TPCC president and Congress MP A Revanth Reddy addresses the gathering at the digital membership review meeting of Secunderabad LS segment on Monday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While playing down the impact of Prashant Kishor in Telangana politics, both the Congress and BJP made light of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s strategy for the next Assembly elections. A day after PK (as he is referred to in political circles) met Rao, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy held that the Chief Minister was afraid of losing the upcoming  Assembly polls in 2023 and had therefore roped in Prashant Kishor. 

Expressing confidence about the Congress’ standing in State politics, Revanth opined that even if TRS brought in hundreds of PKs, no strategy will work in favour of the ruling party. Speaking at the digital membership review meeting of the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency, Revanth claimed that the party was able to achieve more than 38 lakh, during the membership drive. 

We are not afraid: Tarun Chugh

While maintaining that BJP’s focus was on safeguarding Telangana, national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh asserted that the party was not afraid of the latest developments. 
Each and every party activist was a PK and knew how to fight it out in elections, Chugh said. 

Responding to questions from the media, Chugh said that the BJP now posed a formidable challenge to the TRS. Referring to Rao’s political ambitions at a national level, Chugh remarked sarcastically: “All of KCR’s efforts amount to political tourism. Many airplanes land in Delhi every day and his plane’s landing won’t impact anyone. This ‘invalid currency’ of Telangana will be of no use in Delhi.”

