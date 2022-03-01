TRS MLA among 8 held for gambling?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eight persons including three women were caught gambling in a posh apartment at Madhapur of Cyberabad. It is widely that rumoured a TRS party MLA from Rangareddy district was also caught in the raid, but he was let off, before the news spread.

However, the police did not confirm the MLA’s presence. Overall, Rs 90 lakh cash was seized from the spot. K Shilpavalli, DCP Madhapur said the reports about an MLA’s presence were false. When asked to release CCTV footage to support their claims that no MLA was caught in the raid, police officials said that footage was not available at the place.

Based on a tip-off, police raided the apartment located at Kakatiya Hills in Road No 6 of Madhapur and found eight persons were gambling in one of the flats. The flat is owned by Srinivas, the organiser. Govardhan, Venkateswara Reddy, two persons named Srikanth, all realtors and three women Sowjanya, Vasantha and Vandana were caught in the raid. It is believed that the women had come along with their spouses. Police registered a case against all eight persons and started an investigation.

