8-month Pregnant FBO injured as villagers attack forest staff

ADILABAD: In a shocking incident, a pregnant Forest Beat Officer was attacked by villagers at Ootpalli in Kagaznagar of Asifabad district on Tuesday when forest officials were conducting an awareness campaign on forest conservation and wildlife conflicts. Forest Beat Officer (FBO) G Shirisha, who is eight months pregnant, was injured in the attack and was rushed to the nearby hospital.

In a video statement released from her hospital bed, the officer recounted how the villagers have attacked her even as the sarpanch refused to come to the rescue of forest officials. “When we went to the village to inform the villagers that there was a tiger in the vicinity and they must exercise caution, they got angry and began shouting. I approached the sarpanch for help. However, the sarpanch advised us to leave the village as the villagers will attack us,” she said.

On their way back, a group of women who were armed with sticks surrounded them. “We told them that we are only doing our job. But they attacked us. My husband was present there and we fled with the other staff,” she added.

Later, Kagaznagar police registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by District Forest Officer S Shantha Ram against the villagers. SI Ch Suresh said that the investigation is on. It is not the first time that the villagers threatened Shirisha and her staff as the team has been facing a similar situation whenever they go to the village to sensitise them on forest encroachment issues.

The latest incident has rattled the officials of the Forest Department. A senior official on condition of anonymity said that with no proper policy to prevent such conflicts, these hostile working environments will continue to prevail.

“There is no protection given to the forest staff. The Police Department is also not supporting us in a proper way. It is high time for the government to take a policy decision on these forest land issues. With tiger populations increasing in these areas, forest staff are trying their best to balance the act. But lack of proper support will lead to low morale.”

