Bandi Sanjay asks KCR to extend agri schemes to tenant farmers

In a separate media statement, Sanjay demanded the immediate arrest of TRS leaders Sajid Khan who is accused of raping a minor.

Published: 02nd March 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding that the State government come to the rescue of tenant farmers, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to ensure the tillers are covered under various schemes related to agriculture. 

He also demanded an all-party meeting, also involving farmers' organisations and intellectuals, be held to discuss their problems. In an open letter to the Chief Minister, the BJP MP pointed out that there were around 14 lakh tenant farmers in the State.

“Since there is no recognition from the government, tenant farmers remain ineligible for welfare schemes being extended to other tillers. They are deprived of schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and Yantra Lakshmi. They don’t get subsidies on seeds and fertilisers and are not eligible for crop loans from banks,” Sanjay pointed out.

He reminded that the 11th Five Year Plan had clearly suggested that the States should make appropriate amendments in the Tenancy Act without taking away the rights of the landowners. “The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) had suggested that tenant farmers could be given crop loans at 0.25 per cent interest. The Andhra Pradesh government has also been extending all benefits of welfare schemes to tenant farmers, on the lines of landed farmers,” Sanjay wrote.“If necessary, the government should enact new legislation or appropriately amend the existing laws to come to the rescue of tenant farmers,” he demanded.

In a separate media statement, Sanjay demanded the immediate arrest of TRS leaders Sajid Khan who is accused of raping a minor. “It is pathetic that the rapist remains at large, even after three days of a case being registered. Earlier, a similar incident took place involving a MIM leader, not far away from Home Minister’s residence and the TRS government remained a mute spectator. It appears as if the TRS is protecting rapists,” Sanjay charged. 

