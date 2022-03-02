STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihari bureaucrats helping KCR loot Telangana, alleges Congress leader Revanth Reddy

He called upon the IAS and IPS officers of Telangana to raise their voices against the alleged corruption happening on a massive scale in the state

Published: 02nd March 2022 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC President A Revanth Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao created a Bihari mafia of IAS and IPS officers to loot the state. He called upon the IAS and IPS officers of Telangana to raise their voices against the alleged corruption happening on a massive scale in the state. A section of bureaucrats including Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Anjani Kumar, Principal Secretary for MA&UD Arvind Kumar and Principal Secretary for Irrigation Rajat Kumar, who are all from Bihar, were helping the state government to perpetrate such corruption, he alleged.

Addressing mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, he expressed his doubts over the manner in which DGP M Mahender Reddy was sent on leave, questioning why the state government was not releasing a health bulletin if he was suffering from any illness and was receiving treatment.

Observing that the Chief Minister and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had appointed Biharis in key ministerial posts in the government, he said that thousands of acres of land were changing hands to benefit the family members of KCR in the state.

ALSO READ: Bihar NDA leaders decry Telangana Congress chief's 'Bihar batch jibe'

“Is it not true that the murder of two real estate businessman at Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday happened because of irregularities in Dharani portal? The Telangana movement was waged in the name of local self-respect. Except for AP-cadre IAS and IPS officers, could the Chief Minister not find a single Telangana officer in the state fit for those posts,” he asked.

Also ridiculing BJP leaders’ claims of sending Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to jail, he said that the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) petition on Somesh Kumar’s appointment to the Telangana cadre, which has been in the court since 2015, was deliberately not being brought to the bench for proceedings and would be of no use if the Chief Minister retired in 2023. He dared the BJP leaders to use the Additional Solicitor General appointed by the Centre to further the case, if they were committed to the cause.

He said that he would soon expose the brazen illegalities in giving permissions to builders in Narsinghi, Manchirevula and Kokapet lands, which were done to benefit the people close to those in power, by Arvind Kumar and Somesh Kumar.

“KCR and his inner circle of these Bihari bureaucrats have been raping the state. They have been suppressing the questioning mentality of Telangana society and this poses grave risk to the very identity of Telangana,” he alleged.

