BJP using Raj Bhavan to disturb government: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao alleged that state BJP leaders were trying to paint the constitutional institution of Raj Bhavan a saffron colour, thereby affecting its sanctity. Cases ought to be slapped against them for insulting the prevailing system, Harish opined.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Minister said state BJP leaders had “exposed themselves” by using the Raj Bhavan to create trouble for various state governments. “If the Governor needs any clarifications, the Raj Bhavan should consult the Secretariat or the Chief Minister’s Office. In what way is the BJP concerned,” Harish asked.

Stating that the TRS had no intention to insult the Governor, Harish alleged that the BJP president Bandi Sanjay was speaking in a manner that suggested he had no knowledge of Assembly proceedings. “Bandi Sanjay alleged that the TRS government was insulting a woman Governor. But, the BJP government in Gujarat has dismissed a lady Governor in the past. The BJP is creating trouble for a lady Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal with the help of the Raj Bhavan,” Harish alleged.

He said that even courts do not intervene in matters of Legislature. “The Legislature has immune powers,” Harish said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had been at the forefront in protecting constitutional institutions, the Minister pointed out.

‘Leaders with glass windows...’

Harish advised Bandi Sanjay to focus on the internal affairs of the BJP state unit. “There are reports of dissidence within the state BJP. There are reports that some leaders are holding secret meetings. First, you set your party right,” Harish advised Sanjay. Harish alleged that the BJP had always tried to disturb elected governments with the help of Governors.

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said that it was not stated in the Constitution that the Governor should be invited for the Budget session of Legislature. He said that it was wrong to invite the Governor for the session, which is not prorogued.

Prasanth Reddy recalled that the Budget session of the Legislature was a continuation of the earlier session. He said that the eighth session of the Assembly was not prorogued after the session was adjourned in October. He recalled that the Budget session of Parliament in 2014 had started without the President’s address. It was challenged in the Supreme Court. But the apex court dismissed the petition, he said.