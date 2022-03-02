STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP using Raj Bhavan to disturb government: Harish Rao

Bid to paint constitutional institution with saffron has exposed BJP’s attempts to create problems for govt, says Min

Published: 02nd March 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Harish Rao

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao gestures during an interaction with media persons in Hyderabad on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao alleged that state BJP leaders were trying to paint the constitutional institution of Raj Bhavan a saffron colour, thereby affecting its sanctity. Cases ought to be slapped against them for insulting the prevailing system, Harish opined.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Minister said state BJP leaders had “exposed themselves” by using the Raj Bhavan to create trouble for various state governments. “If the Governor needs any clarifications, the Raj Bhavan should consult the Secretariat or the Chief Minister’s Office. In what way is the BJP concerned,” Harish asked.

Stating that the TRS had no intention to insult the Governor, Harish alleged that the BJP president Bandi Sanjay was speaking in a manner that suggested he had no knowledge of Assembly proceedings. “Bandi Sanjay alleged that the TRS government was insulting a woman Governor. But, the BJP government in Gujarat has dismissed a lady Governor in the past. The BJP is creating trouble for a lady Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal with the help of the Raj Bhavan,” Harish alleged.

He said that even courts do not intervene in matters of Legislature. “The Legislature has immune powers,” Harish said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had been at the forefront in protecting constitutional institutions, the Minister pointed out.

‘Leaders with glass windows...’

Harish advised Bandi Sanjay to focus on the internal affairs of the BJP state unit. “There are reports of dissidence within the state BJP. There are reports that some leaders are holding secret meetings. First, you set your party right,” Harish advised Sanjay. Harish alleged that the BJP had always tried to disturb elected governments with the help of Governors.

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said that it was not stated in the Constitution that the Governor should be invited for the Budget session of Legislature. He said that it was wrong to invite the Governor for the session, which is not prorogued.

Prasanth Reddy recalled that the Budget session of the Legislature was a continuation of the earlier session. He said that the eighth session of the Assembly was not prorogued after the session was adjourned in October. He recalled that the Budget session of Parliament in 2014 had started without the President’s address. It was challenged in the Supreme Court. But the apex court dismissed the petition, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Bhavan Harish Rao Telangana assembly Bandi Sanjay Telangana BJP
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp