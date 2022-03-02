Hyderabad realtor and associate murdered on city outskirts

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based realtor Nawari Srinivas Reddy and his associate Komatireddy Raghavender Reddy were brutally murdered by unidentified persons at Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The killers intercepted and attacked the duo when they were travelling in a Hyundai Terracan towards the main road. They attacked Srinivas Reddy with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot. Raghavender Reddy, who was shot from close range, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

They were chased and killed, suspect cops

Police suspect the involvement of more than three persons in the attack and all of them may be known to the victims. Srinivas Reddy’s body was found among the bushes. Mysteriously, Raghavender Reddy was found in a pool of blood, in the driving seat of the SUV, around half a kilometer away.

The duo had come to an agricultural land in Karnaguda village, which was taken up for development for farming purposes. A few minutes later, when they were heading back they were attacked. Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that prima facie land disputes could be the motive behind the murder. “Special teams have been formed and investigation is being carried out in a scientific manner with the support of technical evidence.”

A 20-acre land was leased to Srinivas Reddy by owners Indra Reddy and Pusushothan Reddy. On January 3, they had entered into an agreement and the deed was executed in the name of Srinivas Reddy’s longtime driver Krishna.

On Tuesday morning, the duo had reached the area to check the land. On their way back, they met Matta Reddy, another realtor who also owns plots in the same area. They had a brief conversation. Around 9 am, a police constable passing by the route found a car off the road and one person in the driver seat and alerted local police through Dial 100.

Police rushed to the spot and found Raghavender with a bullet injury. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. They also found Srinivas Reddy’s body in a pool of blood in the bushes a few hundred metres from where they met Matta Reddy.

Police suspect that on seeing the attackers, Srinivas Reddy tried to escape and ran into the bushes and in the process, he was chased and killed. Meanwhile, Raghavender Reddy sped in the vehicle to escape from the attackers, but after entering the main road, the vehicle went off the road and struck in the loose soil. The attackers who could have chased him and shot him in the chest from a close range.

On a complaint lodged by Srinivas Reddy’s wife Dhanalakshmi, Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC. Meanwhile, police are also questioning Srinivas Reddy’s long-time association Hafeez and his driver Krishna, who usually accompany him during his visits to their ventures.