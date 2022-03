By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Immunisation of children below the age of five in Telangana reached 103.6 per cent with the inoculation of 39,70,801 kids.

This target was achieved in just three days due to the efforts of ASHA and ANM workers. It may be recalled that the state started the Pulse Polio drive on February 27 across major public places to encourage parents.

Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday urged parents to ensure their children are given the police immunisation drops.