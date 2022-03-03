STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Defence corridor: KTR blasts Nirmala for choosing Bundelkhand

Minister says Hyderabad-Bengaluru has perfect ecosystem

Published: 03rd March 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao shares a lighter moment with Bharat Biotech CEO Krishna Ella during Telangana CII’s Annual Session & Leadership Summit Conference (Photo | EPS, RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday criticised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for choosing Bundelkhand, instead of Hyderabad-Bengaluru, to establish defence industrial production corridor.

Speaking at Telangana CII’s Annual Session and Leadership Summit Conference, he said that two years ago, when the Central government conceptualised the defence industrial production corridor, he met the then Defence Minister Sitharaman and spoke about the possibility of bringing this corridor to the State.
“I told Sitharaman that the most logical destination for this to happen in India because of the existing growing ecosystem is between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, especially given the presence of a large number of defence PSUs here,” he said.

“Sitharaman said that she has already chosen Bundelkhand for the corridor.  I asked on what basis this place has been selected and she replied she wants  Bundelkhand and Uttar Pradesh to be developed. I am not against the growth of my sister States -- UP, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. I only want the Centre to support the growing eco-system,” he said. The Minister blamed the Centre for ignoring requests made by the State government and for not providing any support to the industrial parks. 

“Adopting innovation strategies, the government of Telangana registered tremendous growth. The State is also fast emerging as a granary of India and all stakeholders need to work together in impacting the society in a positive way,” he said.

Describing Telangana as the most successful start-up in the country, he said: “At the time of bifurcation in 2014, annual per capita income of Telangana was Rs 1,24,000. Today it is Rs 2,78,000, an increase of 125 per cent.”

“In 2014, the State GDP was Rs 5 lakh crore. Since then it has increased by 130 per cent to be at Rs 11.54 lakh crore. According to RBI’s Statistics report, Telangana is the fourth largest GDP contributor in the country with only two per cent of the country’s population residing in the State. Telangana is being governed with the mantra of three ‘I’s -- Innovation, Infrastructure and Inclusiveness,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao Defence Industrial Production Corridor Confederation of Indian Industries
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp