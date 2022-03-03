STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Gandhi Hospital staff pay tributes to late Covid warriors

According to the hospital Superintendent, a total of six staffers working in the hospital died of Covid-19.

Published: 03rd March 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad

Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: He worked for 12 months relentlessly without taking even a day’s leave. Ultimately, when he did take a leave of absence in April last year for a family gathering, he contracted Covid-19 and never returned. These were the words of colleagues of D Balaraju, who died aged 40.

Balaraju worked as an office subordinate in Gandhi Hospital through the pandemic until April, 2021 when he died. The hospital paid homage to him and five others who passed away in the two years of the pandemic.  

“In hindsight, we often think that we should have never given him leave. Had he been inside Gandhi Hospital, he would have been safer because that was the level of sanitation maintained here. He worked very hard for the  Hospital but ultimately died here,” recounted Bhavana Singh, Junior Assistant Planning Section, Gandhi Hospital.

According to the hospital Superintendent, a total of six staffers working in the hospital died of Covid-19. This includes D Balaraju, office subordinate, Prahalad working as Male Nursing Orderly, Swarupa from SSV Services, Surendar from GJR services, G Balaraju who was a security guard and A Swarupa who also worked as a security guard. 

“The Covid-19 wave has seen immense contributions from people across the hospital be it senior or juniors. The hospital not only discharged 85,000 patients but also treated 3,762 paediatric Covid cases, 8,178 dialysis cases, 113 emergency Covid surgeries and 788 black fungus surgeries. The hospital also handled 5,385 black fungus OP consults,” said Dr. M Raja Rao.

Building a memorial

Lauding the efforts of all involved, Director of Medical Education Dr. K Ramesh Reddy said, “As an alumnus of this college and as an administrator, I can say that the hospital has done an excellent job in serving the State. As suggested, we will surely plan and execute the idea of setting up a memorial in this campus as a homage to those healthcare workers who died and also the family members of HCWs who died.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Healthcare workers Covid death Gandhi Hospital employees Covid death
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp