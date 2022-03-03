Mutual transfers, a chance for teachers to make big bucks

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: It may sound hard to believe, but the going rate for mutual transfer of teachers ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, depending on the seniority and place of transfer. This going rate is based on the GO 21 released by the State government for local cadre transfers on mutual grounds from March 1.

Needless to say, this going rate is a hot topic in the erstwhile Karimnagar district where teachers wanting to get transferred to their chosen place are searching for replacements. Some teachers are willing to move to rural areas, or even to the hinterland, if offered a fair reward for their ‘sacrifice’. This ‘sacrifice’ can be translated into lakhs of rupees, depending on where they are positioned currently and where they would move to.

Since the time to apply for mutual transfers is running out -- March 15 is the deadline -- teachers desperate to get transferred to a place of their choosing are willing to pay through their nose. This has led to the demand rising, and some teachers willing to exchange their posts in urban parts of the Karimnagar district are inviting bids from those interested.

Once a deal is clinched, the teachers willing for mutual transfers would have to apply online as per the guidelines set by the government and would have to submit an agreement in the presence of a third person as surety. A teacher, who reached an agreement for mutual transfer, said that there was no option for interdistrict transfer. “Mutual transfer option is given for the erstwhile Karimnagar district,” he said.

It may be recalled that the government have been accepting representations to consider requests for inter-local cadre transfers on mutual basis between teachers holding posts in the same category in the same department. There is no loss of seniority if they opt for transfer under mutual grounds.