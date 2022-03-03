STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mutual transfers, a chance for teachers to make big bucks

It may sound hard to believe, but the going rate for mutual transfer of teachers ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, depending on the seniority and place of transfer.

Published: 03rd March 2022 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a teacher at work

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: It may sound hard to believe, but the going rate for mutual transfer of teachers ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, depending on the seniority and place of transfer. This going rate is based on the GO 21 released by the State government for local cadre transfers on mutual grounds from March 1. 

Needless to say, this going rate is a hot topic in the erstwhile Karimnagar district where teachers wanting to get transferred to their chosen place are searching for replacements. Some teachers are willing to move to rural areas, or even to the hinterland, if offered a fair reward for their ‘sacrifice’. This ‘sacrifice’ can be translated into lakhs of rupees, depending on where they are positioned currently and where they would move to. 

Since the time to apply for mutual transfers is running out -- March 15 is the deadline -- teachers desperate to get transferred to a place of their choosing are willing to pay through their nose. This has led to the demand rising, and some teachers willing to exchange their posts in urban parts of the Karimnagar district are inviting bids from those interested. 

Once a deal is clinched, the teachers willing for mutual transfers would have to apply online as per the guidelines set by the government and would have to submit an agreement in the presence of a third person as surety. A teacher, who reached an agreement for mutual transfer, said that there was no option for interdistrict transfer. “Mutual transfer option is given for the erstwhile Karimnagar district,” he said.       

It may be recalled that the government have been accepting representations to consider requests for inter-local cadre transfers on mutual basis between teachers holding posts in the same category in the same department. There is no loss of seniority if they opt for transfer under mutual grounds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana teachers mutual transfers Government teachers
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp