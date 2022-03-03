OPPO launches new lab in Hyderabad to hone devices for 5G

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: OPPO, the global smart device brand, launched a specialised power and performance lab at its Hyderabad R&D Centre on Wednesday. It’s expected to be functional soon.This newly established lab will solve software bugs head-on and find solutions that will be instrumental in elevating the end-user experience. Equipped with state-of-the-art tools and facilities, the lab will aim to augment user experience even with heavy usages like gaming, photography, videography, video calling and streaming.

Commenting on the launch of the lab, Tasleem Arif, vice president and R&D head, OPPO India, said, “This lab will prove to be a momentous development towards driving the next revolution in user experience, especially with the advent of 5G in India. The lab will develop solutions that showcase stellar power optimisation and unmatched performance which would be a must for every 5G device. We aim to develop technology for mankind from OPPO which will end up in the hands of millions of users globally.”

The power lab will focus on the modifications on the Operating System level to decrease the overall power consumption even during heavy usage and reduce the heating effect on the device. The engineers in the lab will also work on innovating other facets of performance including battery retention.

The lab will ensure the improved user experience and enhanced performance metrics of all the upcoming devices is achieved as well as maintained under a majority of the use-case scenarios involving processing-intensive operations. The product innovations driven from this lab would ensure high standards of power and performance.

The firm also launched the 5G Innovation Lab and Camera Innovation Lab at the Hyderabad R&D Centre in the last two years. With a team of 450-plus members at the R&D Centre, OPPO aims to introduce more labs to target user-specific scenarios.