PIL says SHG women are not getting benefits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the State government in response to a PIL complaining that pension, insurance and other financial benefits were not being provided to all eligible women self-help group members of ‘Abhayahastham’ scheme under the Self Help Groups Women Co-Contributory Pension Act, 2009 and the premium paid by the members was not being returned even after repeal of the Act.

The PIL, filed by social worker Poshala Indira, said that the failure of the State government to provide the pension, insurance and other financial benefits to the eligible has resulted in putting at stake the social security of around 20 lakh women, who are vulnerable in terms of age, occupation and income as well as violation of their rights under various Articles of the Constitution. The bench issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Commissioner, PR &RD and SERP.