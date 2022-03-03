Special trains for evacuation of Telugu students in Ukraine on my request, claims Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday claimed that acting on a request made by him, the Indian embassy in Ukraine arranged special trains to ferry Indian students stranded in Zaporizhzhia State Medical University to Slovakia and Hungary through Uzharod border check-post.

In a media statement, Sanjay said that a virtual video conference was held on February 28 to understand the issues being faced by 1,500 students, mostly from Telangana and AP, who had taken shelter in bunkers in the university located in the highly volatile eastern Ukraine.

Sanjay said that he requested the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and the External Affairs Ministry to arrange special trains to escort the students to Ukraine border, from where they could be flown back to India. On Wednesday, all these students were able to enter Hungary and were received by the Indian officials stationed there, he said.