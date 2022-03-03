STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Special trains for evacuation of Telugu students in Ukraine on my request, claims Bandi Sanjay

On Wednesday, all these students were able to enter Hungary and were received by the Indian officials stationed there, he said.

Published: 03rd March 2022 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday claimed that acting on a request made by him, the Indian embassy in Ukraine arranged special trains to ferry Indian students stranded in Zaporizhzhia State Medical University to Slovakia and Hungary through Uzharod border check-post. 

In a media statement, Sanjay said that a virtual video conference was held on February 28 to understand the issues being faced by 1,500 students, mostly from Telangana and AP, who had taken shelter in bunkers in the university located in the highly volatile eastern Ukraine.

Sanjay said that he requested the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and the External Affairs Ministry to arrange special trains to escort the students to Ukraine border, from where they could be flown back to India. On Wednesday, all these students were able to enter Hungary and were received by the Indian officials stationed there, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia war on Ukraine Indian students stuck in Ukraine Telangana students in Ukraine Bandi Sanjay
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp