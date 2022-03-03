Stop slinging mud: Vinod to Telangana Opposition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday asked BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy to offer constructive criticism rather than slinging mud on the TRS government without checking the facts.

In a statement issued here, Vinod Kumar said that the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released the second advance estimates of National Income for 2021-22, along with the advance estimates for the Gross State Domestic Products (GSDP) of 10 states in the country.

He said that Telangana emerged as one of the top performers both in terms of the GSDP and the per capita income. “It is a matter of pride for the youngest State in the country,” he said and advised the Opposition leaders not to level baseless allegations.