STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana woman who covered 1,400 kms to rescue stranded son worried about ward stuck in Ukraine

Sumy is situated close to the Russian border and most of the Indian students belong to the Sumy State Medical University.

Published: 03rd March 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Indian students stuck in Ukraine.

Indian students stuck in Ukraine. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A single mother, who once rode nearly 1,400 kms on a scooter during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020 to bring her son back home, has been frantic with worry about the 19-year-old boy who is now stranded in war-hit Ukraine along with several Indian students.

Razia Begum, a teacher at a government school in Telangana's Nizamabad district, is praying for the safe return of her son Nizamuddin Aman, who is pursuing MBBS first year at Sumy in the eastern European nation.

Sumy is situated close to the Russian border and most of the Indian students belong to the Sumy State Medical University.

She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali to take steps to ensure the safe return of her ward and other Indian students amid the tense stand-off between Russia and Ukraine.

Nizamuddin Aman is staying put in bunkers and is communicating with her over phone, the woman told PTI on Thursday.

"He called to reassure me that he is okay and that I need not worry about him," she said.

Transportation links with the place he is staying is said to have been cut off.

Two years ago, Razia Begum undertook a long and arduous journey, to bring back her son stranded in Nellore district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh following imposition of nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Armed with local police permission, she rode solo to Nellore and had returned with her younger son, showing an endurance level even seasoned rallyists would find hard to match.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine crisis Russia Ukraine conflict Russia Attacks Ukraine RUSSIA Ukraine
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp