STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Government assures protection of Khajaguda, deploys guards

The development came after concerned citizens repeatedly raised the issue via social media as well as physical protests. 

Published: 04th March 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the the loose soil that has covered a sizeable part of the rock formation at Khajaguda in Hyderabad on Thursday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Almost two months after the illegal dumping of soil that has destroyed the natural contours of the heritage rock formations at Khajaguda began, the State government on Thursday assured that it will protect the place. 

Responding to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s tweet a few days ago to have the issue investigated, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar took to Twitter to announce: “Issue examined and action initiated. FIR 222/2022 against four persons for encroaching and destroying survey number 452/1 and 454/1 of Puppalaguda village”. 

He added that the local Village Revenue Assistant has been suspended for dereliction of duties and six security guards were deployed by the HMDA for 24/7 protection.The development came after concerned citizens repeatedly raised the issue via social media as well as physical protests. 

While the FIR mentioned by Arvind Kumar had been filed in February by the local MRO on the trucks dumping the soil, the suspension of the VRA and appointment of guards were the new steps taken in direction to protect the rocks.

It may be mentioned here that nearly four acres of natural rocks formations and trails were covered with loose soil and construction debris causing massive biodiversity destruction and also the risk of instability of land as the rocks are located on a height. Express had carried a series of stories on the issue, highlighting the degenerating of the rockscape.

Citizens seek more clarity on rocks’ conservation efforts

Meanwhile, the move by the government brought a major sigh of relief from concerned citizens who have been demanding action. Citizens have identified nine different locations where illegal activities are taking place. With MAUD’s renewed efforts, at least one of the nine issues stands resolved.

“We are still very concerned about the HRDCL road passing through the survey numbers which have been granted protection by the courts. The link road is poorly planned as it is on a high incline requiring several rocks to be cut through. We urge the government to revisit the decision and instead use a vacant plot right beside the rocks for the road work,” said Arun Vasireddy, a campaigner for the ‘Save Khajaguda’ movement.

Several other volunteers asked the government to clean up the debris dumped there. “We also want action to be taken by DFO Shamshabad who is not focusing on the issue of nearly 120 trees getting buried under the debris,” asked Natasha Ramarathnam. Another resident of Khajaguda, Jasmine Singh demanded the demarcation of the boundary by installing a fence, stoppage of quarrying works, restricting the temple zone and declaring the rocks as a “rock forest”.

Citizen’s victory

A sustained campaign by concerned citizens and Express forced the State governm-ent to  act and protect the prehistoric rock formations

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khajarguda KT Rama Rao
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp