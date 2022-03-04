Government assures protection of Khajaguda, deploys guards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Almost two months after the illegal dumping of soil that has destroyed the natural contours of the heritage rock formations at Khajaguda began, the State government on Thursday assured that it will protect the place.

Responding to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s tweet a few days ago to have the issue investigated, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar took to Twitter to announce: “Issue examined and action initiated. FIR 222/2022 against four persons for encroaching and destroying survey number 452/1 and 454/1 of Puppalaguda village”.

He added that the local Village Revenue Assistant has been suspended for dereliction of duties and six security guards were deployed by the HMDA for 24/7 protection.The development came after concerned citizens repeatedly raised the issue via social media as well as physical protests.

While the FIR mentioned by Arvind Kumar had been filed in February by the local MRO on the trucks dumping the soil, the suspension of the VRA and appointment of guards were the new steps taken in direction to protect the rocks.

It may be mentioned here that nearly four acres of natural rocks formations and trails were covered with loose soil and construction debris causing massive biodiversity destruction and also the risk of instability of land as the rocks are located on a height. Express had carried a series of stories on the issue, highlighting the degenerating of the rockscape.

Citizens seek more clarity on rocks’ conservation efforts

Meanwhile, the move by the government brought a major sigh of relief from concerned citizens who have been demanding action. Citizens have identified nine different locations where illegal activities are taking place. With MAUD’s renewed efforts, at least one of the nine issues stands resolved.

“We are still very concerned about the HRDCL road passing through the survey numbers which have been granted protection by the courts. The link road is poorly planned as it is on a high incline requiring several rocks to be cut through. We urge the government to revisit the decision and instead use a vacant plot right beside the rocks for the road work,” said Arun Vasireddy, a campaigner for the ‘Save Khajaguda’ movement.

Several other volunteers asked the government to clean up the debris dumped there. “We also want action to be taken by DFO Shamshabad who is not focusing on the issue of nearly 120 trees getting buried under the debris,” asked Natasha Ramarathnam. Another resident of Khajaguda, Jasmine Singh demanded the demarcation of the boundary by installing a fence, stoppage of quarrying works, restricting the temple zone and declaring the rocks as a “rock forest”.

Citizen’s victory

A sustained campaign by concerned citizens and Express forced the State governm-ent to act and protect the prehistoric rock formations