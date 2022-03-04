STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR hands over 468 2BHK units to beneficiaries

As many as 468 houses constructed in 22 blocks at a cost of Rs 36.27 crore were handed over to the beneficiaries.

Published: 04th March 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Dignity Housing scheme taken up by the State government stands as a symbol of self-respect for the poor, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) said KT Rama Rao on Thursday.

While inaugurating the double-bedroom houses at West Marredpally in Secunderabad, he said the 2BHK housing scheme has become so popular that people of other States wanted their Chief Ministers to follow the footsteps of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has taken the task of building two-bedroom houses without taking a rupee from them.

As many as 468 houses constructed in 22 blocks at a cost of Rs 36.27 crore were handed over to the beneficiaries. Ministers Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Ch Malla Reddy, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi also accompanied him. 

Rama Rao said the government is constructing 2.72 lakh double bedroom houses at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore, including one lakh double bedroom houses in Hyderabad alone, to provide proper housing for the financially weaker sections.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that although the Secunderabad Cantonment is under the purview of the Central government, but the State government has come forward to construct houses for the poor. 

Tukaram Gate RuB to be thrown open today

The four-lane Road under Bridge (RuB) at Tukaram Gate in Secunderabad will be opened to the public by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday. The RuB and approach road, including the drainage system, is situated between the Malkajgiri and Secunderabad station. The construction of the RuB will ease the congestion on the Malkajgiri, Marredpally, Tarnaka, Mettuguda and Lalapet-Secunderabad road. The 375-metre-long RuB was built at a cost of Rs 29.10 crore by the GHMC with the Railways

