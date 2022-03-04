STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Non-implementation of CSR funds: 13 pharma firms asked to reply

The Ministry on March 3, 2022 responded to the complaint stating that replies have been sought from the companies on the allegations of default.

CSR violations

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has taken action against 13 pharma companies located in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district for non-implementation of CSR Funds, by creating an online complaint and seeking their replies on the allegations.

The complaint was made by Advocate Sravan Kumar on behalf of a farmer from Bhudan Pochampally in Yadadri district in January who alleged that these companies were not spending their quota of CSR on environmental issues in the area. These companies include Hazelo Lab, Chemic Life Sciences, SVR Labs, Shree Jaya Lab, Divi’s Labs, Octimus Drugs, Brundavan Labs, Srini Pharamceuticals etc.

