Revanth’s remarks on bureaucrats in Telangana draws flak from officers

The statement over officers being from a particular state is not right, which is only reflecting biased thinking, the association wrote. 

Published: 04th March 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Md Shabbir Ali hands over a cheque of `10 lakh for insurance premium of party activists to A Revanth Reddy on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IPS Officers’ Association of Telangana State has strongly condemned the statements by PCC chief Revanth Reddy that DGP Mahender Reddy had been asked to go on leave and top IAS/IPS officers from particular states were being appointed for top posts in Telangana. 

A media release by the association said, “The statements are made in an irresponsible manner without verification of facts and the reports of scientific diagnostic tests. Instead of wishing him (DGP) good health and speedy recovery, the said leaders have needlessly dragged the officer for the sake of publicity.”

Mahender Reddy also in his statement said, “When I slipped on the floor at my residence, X-ray and CT scan reports said that there are three hairline fractures in the scapula bone of my left shoulder. Doctor advised two weeks of complete rest which is why I went on leave from February 18th to March 4th. I will be getting back to the chair with doctors opinion.”

The statement over officers being from a particular state is not right, which is only reflecting biased thinking, the association wrote. The release further said, “The statements targeting some officers show biased thinking and lack of knowledge about the Constitution of India and the provisions of All India Services. The All India service officers are allotted to a particular state as per All India Service Rules and are given postings by the respective State governments. 

The irresponsible statements made against the officers, amounts to intrusion and interference in the discharge of official duties by them. Such statements have an undesirable effect of needlessly dragging officers for the sake of self publicity.”

