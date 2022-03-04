STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to leave for Jharkhand to extend aid to kin of Galwan martyrs today

The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, belonged to Telangana, who was martyred in the Galwan clashes.

Published: 04th March 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who is currently camping in the national capital will proceed to Ranchi on Friday to fulfil his promise given to extend support to the families of jawans martyred in Galwan Valley clashes at the Chinese border, an official release said.

The release on Thursday night said KCR will give the cheques for Rs 10 lakh each, to two martyrs' family members along with his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren at his official residence at Ranchi.

The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, belonged to Telangana, who was martyred in the Galwan clashes.

Rao then announced that the state government would extend help to 19 Army personnel who were martyred in the same clash.

In this backdrop, to keep the promise, the CM would go to Jharkhand and give the financial assistance to the kin of two jawans who were martyred, the release said.

KCR will extend help to other jawans who were martyred at Galwan, as promised later after polls as there is model code of conduct in place in some of the states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR Chandrashekhar Rao Telangana CM Telangana Galwan Jharkhand
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp