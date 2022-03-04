TPCC chief demands probe into permissions given by ‘Bihari babus’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Congress President A Revanth Reddy has sought an inquiry into permissions granted for various projects by HMDA, TSIIC and RERA. In a letter to Chief Minister, he alleged that bureaucrats ‘hailing from Bihar’ who are now leading all the crucial departments as HoDs have provided undue favours to a select few. “All the crucial departments are being led by officials from Bihar, interestingly Ministries of these departments are held by your family members. Is it that your ancestors are from Bihar or there is some other reason for conferring important departments,” he asked.

He pointed out that besides Somesh Kumar, who is leading 6 departments, Rajat Kumar with two departments, Arvind Kumar with four departments, Sandeep Kumar Sultania leading five departments, Vikas Raj, Jayesh Ranjan and Neetu Kumari Prasad were all Biharis. He further held that another Bihari official Anjani Kumar, currently in-charge DGP, was leading two departments. “Rather than the government answering my allegations, IAS officers’ association is replying. Interestingly, even the association is being led by Biharis. Everyone had hoped that intellectuals from the State would be leading the new State, but outsiders continue to rule over us,” he said.

Targeting the Chief Secretary of the state Somesh Kumar, he reiterated that the Department Of Personnel and Training (DOPT) challenged the stay order of the CAT in the High Court. On the issue of attempt to murder of Minister V Srinivas Goud, he demanded a judicial inquiry. He also questioned the alleged attack by TRS men on houses of BJP leaders, D K Aruna and A P Jithender Reddy.