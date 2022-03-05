STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anticlimax: Bid to stall 'Jhund' release costs petitioner Rs 10 lakh

'Jhund,' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar and Vicky Kadian, is a biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO ‘Slum Soccer’.

Published: 05th March 2022 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan in 'Jhund'.

Amitabh Bachchan in 'Jhund'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday imposed Rs 10 lakh as cost on a person for trying to stall the release of the Hindi movie "Jhund" and directed him to pay it to PM Covid-19 Relief Fund within a month. If he fails to do so, the District Collector would recover the amount under the Revenue Recovery Act within 30 days and remit it to the PM relief fund, the court said.

The movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar and Vicky Kadian, is a biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO ‘Slum Soccer’. The movie was scheduled to be released on March 4. 

Nandi Chinni Kumar, the petitioner said that he had acquired the rights to make this film and sought a stay on its release. However, his plea met with certain objections from the High Court Registry. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, upheld the objections of the Registry and asked counsel for the petitioner as to why he chose to suppress the information pertaining to the case he filed at a district court on the same subject. 

There a compromise was reached between the makers of the movie and the petitioner. As part of this settlement, Nandi Chinni Kumar was paid an amount of Rs 5 crore. Now Kumar wanted the case to be reopened by the High Court and had sought a stay on the release of the movie.

