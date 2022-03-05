Bandi preps BJP MLAs to corner TRS in House

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has decided to corner the State government on issues concerning the people by raising the failures of the ruling party on various fronts since 2014, in the Budget session of the State Legislature that commences on Monday. Addressing the BJP Legislature Party meeting held at the party office in Nampally on Friday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon its MLAs to make the best use of the Budget session to strengthen the party in the State.

The BJLP has decided to raise issues like laxity in the construction of 2BHK Dignity housing units, non-issuance of job notifications, non-payment of unemployment allowance, controversy over GO 317, podu lands, State government’s reluctance in procuring paddy during Rabi season, failure to pay compensation for crop loss, non-issuance of new ration cards, irregularities in Aasara pensions, indiscriminate sale of liquor and burden on the people due to faulty policies in education and healthcare.

Sanjay asked the three BJP MLAs to put the ruling TRS in the dock on issues like faulty rules in the identification of beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu scheme, hardships of contract and outsourcing workers, regularisation of field assistants, sacking of Vidya volunteers, staff nurses and school scavengers etc,

Cautioning the BJP MLAs that the TRS members would do their best to provoke them with their aggressive posture, Sanjay urged his party members to maintain restraint and not fall into the trap of the ruling party.

Observing that the ruling party could take advantage of its strength in the House and might try to bulldoze discussions on crucial issues without giving enough time to the Opposition, Sanjay instructed BJP members to make use of every opportunity to raise their voices on the people’s issues, so that it would send a positive message into the people that the party was fighting for their rights.

