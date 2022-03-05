Jithender Reddy’s PA summoned by cops to give info in ‘conspiracy case’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Friday served notice to BJP leader and former MP AP Jithender Reddy’s Personal Assistant A Raju in connection with the alleged conspiracy to assassinate Minister V Srinivas Goud.

Meanwhile, the Medchal court heard arguments over a request by the police seeking custody of the four accused. The police claim that Raju arranged travel of the four accused Raghavender Raju, Madhusudhan Raju, Amarender Raju and Munnuri Ravi from Mahabubnagar to Visakhapatnam and then to Delhi.

These four persons fled after learning about the arrest of other accused Nagaraju, Vishwanath and Yadaiah. Police are probing if Raju also had knowledge of the alleged conspiracy. Police sources say that it has been discovered that Jithender Reddy’s driver Thapa, who is accused of providing shelter to the four accused in his quarters in Delhi, helped them despite being aware of the conspiracy to assassinate the Minister.

On Thursday, notices were served to Raju to appear before the police and share information. Further, Cyberabad police, who had already communicated information about the arrests to Delhi police over the phone, sent the communication through the relevant docu-mentation.The police are also preparing to serve notices to Jithender Reddy and several others, asking them to share information in connection with the case.

Officials said that one by one, they are summoning people who are believed to have knowledge of the conspiracy and based on their explanation, a decision on the further course of action would be taken.

Meanwhile, arguments on the custody petition of the accused continued on the second day. Saturday being a holiday to the court, police are expecting a decision on the petition on Monday.

Security enhanced for Srinivas Goud

Telangana police have enhanced security for Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud following the unearthing of a conspiracy to assassinate him. According to sources, the Minister’s security has been increased from 10 personnel to a 20 police personnel, including armed security posted at his residence