KCR’s fight against BJP is big drama: Telangana CLP leader Bhatti

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Hitting out at CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that his fight against BJP is a big drama, and there is a big conspiracy behind the meeting with Subramanian Swamy. He said Swamy is an RSS representative. As his Padayatra to mobilise people in his constituency entered Day 6, he alleged that the CM is busy uniting forces against Constitution.

Bhatti said that it is ridiculous that KCR met farmers' leader Tikayat. “He wants to implement RSS plans of changing the Constitution.”

KCR announced that he would take up national-level struggle on behalf of farmers, while he has failed to solve farmers’ problems in Telangana, Bhatti added.