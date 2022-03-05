STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR’s fight against BJP is big drama: Telangana CLP leader Bhatti

KCR announced that he would take up national-level struggle on behalf of farmers, while he has failed to solve farmers’ problems in Telangana, Bhatti said.

Published: 05th March 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Hitting out at CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that his fight against BJP is a big drama, and there is a big conspiracy behind the meeting with Subramanian Swamy. He said Swamy is an RSS representative. As his Padayatra to mobilise people in his constituency entered Day 6, he alleged that the CM is busy uniting forces against Constitution. 

Bhatti said that it is ridiculous that KCR met farmers' leader Tikayat. “He wants to implement RSS plans of changing the Constitution.”

KCR announced that he would take up national-level struggle on behalf of farmers, while he has failed to solve farmers’ problems in Telangana, Bhatti added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Telangana Congress Telangana CM KCR KCR Subramanian Swamy meeting
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp