Mulugu road accident kills six

By Express News Service

MULUGU: In a road accident, six persons were killed on the spot on Saturday. The accident took place at Incherla village outskirts of Mulugu Mandal.

According to the Mulugu police, Inspector G Sridhar stated that eight persons were returning in an autorickshaw from an Annaram dargah in Warangal.

The group from the Komatipally village of Mangapet Mandal went to Annaram dargah to offer their prayers. Their families were allocated double-bedroom houses by the government recently.

Unfortunately, an overspeeding DCM from Parsa hit the autorickshaw

Six persons died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as auto driver Tunki Janny(23), B Kausalya (60), C Kiran (16), B Ajay (12), B Rasool(46) and B Vennela(23). Those who have been injured were shifted to MGM Hospital Warangal for treatment.

The dead bodies have been shifted to the Mulugu government hospital for post-mortem, said Sridhar.