STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mulugu road accident kills six

An overspeeding DCM from Parsa crashed an autorickshaw carrying eight persons.

Published: 05th March 2022 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Representational Image

By Express News Service

MULUGU: In a road accident, six persons were killed on the spot on Saturday. The accident took place at Incherla village outskirts of Mulugu Mandal.

According to the Mulugu police, Inspector G Sridhar stated that eight persons were returning in an autorickshaw from an Annaram dargah in Warangal.

The group from the Komatipally village of Mangapet Mandal went to Annaram dargah to offer their prayers. Their families were allocated double-bedroom houses by the government recently.

Unfortunately, an overspeeding DCM from Parsa hit the autorickshaw

Six persons died on the spot. 

The deceased were identified as auto driver Tunki Janny(23), B Kausalya (60), C Kiran (16), B Ajay (12), B Rasool(46) and B Vennela(23). Those who have been injured were shifted to MGM Hospital Warangal for treatment.

The dead bodies have been shifted to the Mulugu government hospital for post-mortem, said Sridhar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road Accident Car crash
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp