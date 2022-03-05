STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Murder accused from Madhya Pradesh nabbed in Hyderabad

After getting a tip-off about Sanjeev Kumar Agarwal's escape plan, the local police altered the CISF teams at RGI Airport, who apprehended and handed him over to the Airport police.

A murder case suspect who was on the run from Madhya Pradesh police landed in CISF net at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel apprehended a person, accused in an attempt to murder and rioting in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Friday.

Sanjeev Kumar Agarwal came to Hyderabad from Madhya Pradesh in an attempt to escape the police. He has been on the run after the incident. To evade security checks and other procedures, he brought two of his elderly relatives with him and said that he was taking them to Hyderabad for their treatment.

However, local police got a tip-off about his escape plan and alerted the CISF teams at RGI Airport. It was found that he took an Indigo flight from Raipur to Hyderabad. As soon as he landed at RGI Airport, CISF personnel apprehended him and after completing formalities, handed him to RGI Airport police for safe custody and also informed MP police.

A team from Balaghat would reach Shamshabad and take Sanjeev into custody. Initially a case of attempt to murder and rioting was registered against Sanjeev, but after the death of the victim due to stab injuries, the case was changed to murder.

