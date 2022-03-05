Now, ULBs to maintain sanitation at govt schools

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From now on, the upkeep of sanitation in all the government schools located in the urban local bodies across the State including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be maintained by the respective ULBs.

Taking notice of the fact that there is lack of proper sanitation and poor maintenance of toilets in government schools leading to unhygienic conditions, the State government has decided that the responsibility of daily upkeep of sanitation in all government schools located within their respective jurisdiction should be handed over to ULBs.

During the Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting held on Wednesday, the matter had come up for discussion and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao assured the committee that basic sanitation in government schools would be taken care of by the MAUD Department.

Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA), N Satyanarayana and GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar to oversee the daily upkeep of sanitation in all government schools located within their respective jurisdiction.

The Municipal Commissioners, Zonal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioner have been issued instructions to obtain the details of government schools within their respective jurisdiction, in coordination with the District Education Officers (DEOs) concerned and prepare an action plan for sanitation upkeep as well as assess the additional requirement of sanitation staff, if any, to take up the above work.

The MAUD has asked the CDMA and GHMC to issue necessary instructions to all the officials concerned to take up the responsibilities immediately and send a comprehensive report on the action taken within 15 days.

Meanwhile, the CDMA has instructed municipal commissioners in the State to take necessary action as per the government order and also to furnish required data on maintenance of sanitation in government schools.