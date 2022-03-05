Six killed after speeding van rams into auto in Telangana's Mulugu

By Express News Service

MULUGU: In a gory accident, a speeding DCM van rammed into an auto-rickshaw at Chinna Gattamma of Venkatapur mandal in Mulugu district on Saturday, leaving six persons dead and two others injured.

According to Mulugu Inspector G Sridhar, the victims were returning to Komatipally village of Mangapet mandal from the Annaram dargah in Warangal where they had paid obeisance as thanksgiving for being allocated 2BHK Dignity Housing units by the State government.

The speeding DCM, coming from Cherla, rammed the autorickshaw, leaving it a mangled heap of metal. The impact was such that six of the eight occupants were crushed to death on the spot, while the other two were shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment, Those who died were identified as auto driver Tunki Janny, 23, B Kausalya, 60, C Kiran, 16, B Ajay, 12, B Rasool, 46, and B Vennela, 23.

The bodies were shifted to Mulugu Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered under Sections 304 A (causing death by rash or negligent act) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering the life of others) of the IPC, said Sridhar.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and MP Kavitha Maloth visited the hospital to offer condolences to the family members of the deceased.

