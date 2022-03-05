STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TS violating NGT order on Kaleshwaram: BJP to Centre

In a letter to the Union Minister, Sekhar Rao said that this was being done without obtaining necessary permissions from the Ministries and Departments concerned.

Published: 05th March 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP National Executive member P Sekhar Rao has lodged a complaint with Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav, accusing the State government of violating National Green Tribunal’s 2018 order and carrying out expansion works for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Gangadhara and Boyinpally mandals of Karimnagar district. 

In a letter to the Union Minister, Sekhar Rao said that this was being done without obtaining necessary permissions from the Ministries and Departments concerned. He wrote that some land oustees from those mandals had approached him and reported the violations. Sekhar Rao said that parallel canals were being dug by the Telangana government without obtaining approvals from the Ministries concerned or the Central Water Commission. 

He alerted the Ministries concerned that Power Finance Corporation, rural electrification Corporation, NABARD and public sector banks were granting huge loans to the tune of Rs 86,000 crore for the Kaleshwaram lift Irrigation Scheme and its change of scope which was not granted approvals by the Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP P Sekhar Rao Bhupendra Yadav NGT
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp