Another 190 Telangana students reach home from Ukraine

Published: 06th March 2022

Telangana officials and family members receive students as they arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad

Telangana officials and family members receive students as they arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Another 190 students, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, reached Telangana safely on Saturday. The Telangana officials, led by a senior IAS officer, received them at the airports in Mumbai and Delhi. So far, as many as 490 students from Telangana who were studying in Ukraine have landed safely. 

The State government arranged flights to bring the students from Mumbai and Delhi Airports. The state government is booking flight tickets for them.  

Telangana officials are in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure safety of all the students from the State who are still stranded in various of the war-hit country. The State government has set up helpline centres at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi and Telangana Secretariat to assist the students.

