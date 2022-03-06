STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chest thumping won't get CM K Chandrasekhar Rao allies: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy

Revanth said that KCR would neither be able to form any front nor would he be able to erect a tent to hide himself when the elections are over.

Published: 06th March 2022 07:11 AM

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that there is no support for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from leaders of other States despite his chest-thumping show. 

Addressing to party leaders and activists during a review meeting on digital membership programme at Annojiguda on the city outskirts, he urged people not to buy the narrative of KCR's advances into the national politics.

"KCR will be dissolving the Assembly in December and elections will be conducted in March. Gear up for the election, as days of his ouster are nearing. He is roaming all over the country like an drunken monkey," he said. 

Revanth said that KCR would neither be able to form any front nor would he be able to erect a tent to hide himself when the elections are over. "Subramanian Swamy, during his meeting with KCR, showed him the mirror on corruption. While KCR himself contended that he won't be forming an alliance against the BJP during his visit to Jharkhand. This is the scenario at national level. There is no need to get confused with the KCR's tactics," he said.

