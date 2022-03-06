‘Give and take’ must for ties: TRS sources

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the relations between Raj Bhavan and the government depend on ‘give and take’ policy, sources in TRS narrated instances of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan being at odds with the government.

Reacting to the Governor’s statement on the Budget session, the sources said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had always respected Constitutional institutions and maintained good relations with Governors, but it was Tamilisai who picked quarrels with the State government. They recalled that Rao differed with her predecessor ESL Narasimhan during the Telangana agitation but as Chief Minister, he maintained good relations with him.

Now, there were many reasons for the differences between Raj Bhavan and the Government, they said. They argued that Tamilisai was continuing to act like she was still the BJP State president.

Though, the State Cabinet recommended Padi Kaushik Reddy to the Council under Go-vernor’s quota, she held back the file. TRS sources also recalled that on Republic Day this year, Tamilisai read out her own speech, which was against the Constitution.

In 2021-22 Budget session, she read out additional paragraphs that were not approved by the Cabinet, the TRS sources said. They also recalled past instances where there were differences between the Governor and the governments and added that the present situation was salvageable if Tamilisai acted as per the Constitution.