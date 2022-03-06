Intercropping comes handy for former Telangana IT staffer

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: While many aspire to secure a job in the IT sector, A Sai Chinmayi, a native of Ichoda, left her job as a business analyst in Hyderabad to get back to her roots.

With the use of a modern agricultural technique, she has been able to transform her father's mango orchard into a remarkable agricultural specimen. For as long as she can remember, her father A Mohan Reddy has been cultivating mangoes.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chinmayi mentions that her background as someone who belongs to a farming family provided her with insight into hurdles in the field. As work-from-home became the new normal during the pandemic, the former software engineer planted flowers, fruits and medicinal plants in the mango orchard.

Known as intercropping, this technique has been recommended by agricultural experts across the world. Along with the mangoes, she also planted fruits such as green apple, guava, custard apple and papaya, and flowers such as rose.

Even though many people lost their jobs, the decision to quit her stable job was brave. Many would have been dissuaded, but with encouragement from Mohan and mother Sujatha, Chinmayi took to intercropping as a moth takes to light.

Her meticulous nature as an IT professional came through as she also studies the trends in the market so that she can keep up with the demand. Apart from plants, she also raises chicks, rabbits and ducks. She also uses a natural egg hatching method using an incubator. Chinmayi has also purchased two Jersey cows, whose dung is used as an organic fertiliser.