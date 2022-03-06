STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Intercropping comes handy for former Telangana IT staffer

As work-from-home became the new normal during the pandemic, the former software engineer planted flowers, fruits and medicinal plants in the mango orchard.

Published: 06th March 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

IT employee-turned-farmer A Sai Chinmayi

IT employee-turned-farmer A Sai Chinmayi. (Photo| EPS)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: While many aspire to secure a job in the IT sector, A Sai Chinmayi, a native of Ichoda, left her job as a business analyst in Hyderabad to get back to her roots.

With the use of a modern agricultural technique, she has been able to transform her father's mango orchard into a remarkable agricultural specimen. For as long as she can remember, her father A Mohan Reddy has been cultivating mangoes.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chinmayi mentions that her background as someone who belongs to a farming family provided her with insight into hurdles in the field. As work-from-home became the new normal during the pandemic, the former software engineer planted flowers, fruits and medicinal plants in the mango orchard.

Known as intercropping, this technique has been recommended by agricultural experts across the world. Along with the mangoes, she also planted fruits such as green apple, guava, custard apple and papaya, and flowers such as rose.

Even though many people lost their jobs, the decision to quit her stable job was brave. Many would have been dissuaded, but with encouragement from Mohan and mother Sujatha, Chinmayi took to intercropping as a moth takes to light. 

Her meticulous nature as an IT professional came through as she also studies the trends in the market so that she can keep up with the demand. Apart from plants, she also raises chicks, rabbits and ducks. She also uses a natural egg hatching method using an incubator. Chinmayi has also purchased two Jersey cows, whose dung is used as an organic fertiliser. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Sai Chinmayi mango orchard Intercropping farming
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp