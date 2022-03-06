STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karuna Gopal rejects KTR’s progress claim at CII event

She said that claims of Telangana registering 130 per cent increase in (GSDP) and 125 per cent increase in (PCI) was totally misleading.

Published: 06th March 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karuna Gopal, BJP’s national in-charge of policy and research, has criticised IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for allegedly using a professional industry body like Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to further his political agenda by making false claims about Telangana being the most successful startup in independent India.

Addressing media at the party’s office in Nampally on Saturday, she sought to know which ‘start-up state’ had the privilege like Telangana, where 75% of the state’s GDP was contributed by Hyderabad. She said, TRS has inherited a ‘performing company’ and not a startup as claimed by Rao.

She said that claims of Telangana registering 130 per cent increase in (GSDP) and 125 per cent increase in (PCI) was totally misleading. “How is it justified for a state where 2.86 crore population among total 3.84 crore were below the poverty line,” she said. 

She said that out of the 90 unicorns in the entire country, only 2 were from Hyderabad, and that the state the city’s startup ecosystem lacked the ‘product development mindset’ and was mostly a ‘back office for services’. Terming T-Hub and We-Hub as over-hyped, she said that there was no active push to help startups grow and that the focus was entirely on investments here. 

