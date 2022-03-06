Madhu Yashki jibe at Revanth for attacking officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MP and TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yashki on Saturday found fault with the way TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has been attacking bureaucrats from other States.

He felt that the position of TPCC chief does not behove attacking officials doing their job. In a chit-chat with media persons in Gandhi Bhavan, Madhu Yashki pointed out that officials remain committed to the government of the day and hence follow orders of the incumbent Chief Minister.

‘Our fight is with KCR’

“The leader of a national party should avoid attacking officials from other States. Our fight is with KCR. Moreover, there is no difference from where they come, as it was Telangana officials who touched KCR’s feet (a reference to former Siddipet Collector P Venkatarami Reddy). When it comes to corruption, there is no bar. Also, Bihar is an integral part of India,” he argued.

The former MP recalled that DGP M Mahender Reddy remained loyal to the last Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy till bifurcation. “Now this IPS officer remains in favour of KCR. It is normal amongst bureaucrats to act in favour of the incumbent party. If we attack officials, the people’s attention would be diverted (from real issues) and one would not get the support of officials from State,” the PCC leader explained.

Madhu Yashki also cautioned officials from blindly signing files forwarded to them from Ministers. “In the past cases, their blind belief has landed them behind bars,” he cautioned.

Spoke openly

The Congress leader, who for the first time openly spoke against the party’s strategy after the change of guard in the State, was also critical of the ‘Mana Ooru - Mana Poru’ public meetings being organised by the PCC.

“These meetings will not help anyone, as there is a need for regaining ground-based support. To garner support, one needs to visit villages like CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, before going for public meetings. It is better to put on underwear before going for pants, and not otherwise,” he said.

Plan well for rabi paddy, Congress tells Civil Supplies commissioner

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress on Saturday urged the Civil Supplies department to ensure proper planning for paddy procurement to avert inconvenience to farmers. A group of party leaders, including TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yashki, vice-president, National Kisan Congress, M Kodanda Reddy and others met the Civil Supplies Commissioner and urged him to ensure the rabi paddy harvest is procured by government or through a proper public procurement programme. “We request you to undertake a prior planning exercise, assess the resources availability and prepare a robust procurement programme for paddy and other crops. Government will be able to help farmers in getting better market prices through a public procurement programme alone,” they asked.