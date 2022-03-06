Ruling, Oppn parties prepare for stormy Budget session

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Minsters and other members of the ruling party are well prepared to counter the Opposition strategies on the floor of the House. 

Published: 06th March 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Budget session of the State Legislature is expected to be a stormy affair as the ruling TRS and Opposition parties -- the Congress and BJP -- are likely to cross swords on various issues, including the “conspiracy” to eliminate Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, “insult” to the Governor and others.

However, the Opposition Congress and BJP are expected to try to corner the TRS on the alleged conspiracy to eliminate the Excise Minister. The Opposition members may also try to corner the government for not inviting the Governor to deliver her address at the commencement of the Budget session.

Former Minister Eatala Rajender, who will be attending the Assembly session for the first time after he was re-elected as BJP MLA last year, is expected to train his guns against the ruling party. The BJP leaders already have held a meeting and decided to raise ‘non-implementation’ of Dalit Bandhu, unemployment, GO 317, paddy procurement in Rabi and other issues. 

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP)) is expected to meet on Sunday to chalk out its strategy. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is currently on a padayatra in Madhira Assembly segment, will raise the issues he has identified during his yatra in the House. 

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is expected to convene a meeting with party MLAs on Sunday. As there is no Governor’s address to the joint session of the Legislature, Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the Budget on the first day of the session in the Assembly. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy will present the Budget in the Council.

