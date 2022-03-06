Telangana Budget: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan objects to state government cancelling her address

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raising serious objection to the decision of the State government to commence the Budget session of the Legislature without her address, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said that she would give her recommendation for the presentation of the Budget as her primary intention was people’s welfare.

In a statement, Tamilisai said: "Though the Constitution has given certain powers to the Governor and even when it is decided that Governor's address will not be held, I gave my recommendation for the presentation of the Budget, as my primary intention is for people's welfare only and any other thing in whatever situation takes a backseat."

The State Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sunday and give approval to the Budget estimates for 2022-23.

Members losing opportunity to discuss government's achievements: Governor

"The Governor's address is an important instrument in upholding the democratic principles of making the Government responsible to the elected members. The Governor's role is limited to being a catalyst to the democratic ideals enshrined in our Constitution," Tamilisai's statement said.

"The government has in its wisdom convened the Budget Session from March 7, 2022, without the customary Governor's address as it is not a new session but a continuation of the earlier session. The House is meeting after five months. Under normal circumstances, when the House is convened after such a long interval, it is a new session, but the government has chosen to continue the earlier session," the statement said.

Tamilisai said that the Governor's address is not an address made by the office of the Governor but is a statement of the government in office. "It's a report card of the activities and achievements of the government during the previous year and the policy indicatives for the ensuing year. It provides the occasion for the members to hold a meaningful discussion on the floor of the House and debate matters mentioned in the address," she said.

"The government while seeking the recommendation of the Governor for the introduction of Financial Bill had mentioned that the session would commence with Governor's address. Unfortunately, on clarification, it was stated that it was inadvertent. I, however, respecting the Constitutional convention and going beyond political considerations and keeping with the spirit of cooperative federalism, have conveyed my recommendation for introduction of the Financial Bill," the Governor said.

"I had the liberty to take my time to give my recommendation. But knowing well that people's welfare is involved, and giving primacy to people's welfare, I gave my recommendation without any time lag. By not holding the Governor's address in this Budget session, the members now stand to lose out on the opportunity to discuss the previous year's performance of the Government. Anyhow, my best wishes to the people of Telangana," Tamilisai said.