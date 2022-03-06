STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Class III student approaches police seeking action against teacher for warning him

During the lunch break, the student visited Bayyaram police station, which is hardly 200 metres away from the school, to register a complaint.

The Class III boy student with Bayyaram, Sub Inspector (SI) M Rama Devi at the police station

The Class III boy student with Bayyaram, Sub Inspector (SI) M Rama Devi at the police station. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A Class III student of a private school at Bayyaram left everyone stunned by approaching the police seeking immediate action against his Mathematics teacher. 

According to police, the student attended the meditation class on Saturday and when he disturbed others, his teacher warned him of punishment. During the lunch break, the student visited Bayyaram police station, which is hardly 200 metres away from the school, to register a complaint.

The boy asked Bayyaram SI M Rama Devi to register a case. The SI said that they were surprised to see the child at the police station with a 'complaint'. However, the cops found that he had only been warned.

