Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to launch 'Mana Ooru Mana Badi' scheme on March 8
He will be inaugurating the newly-built TRS Party office on the outskirts of Wanaparthy town and the new integrated district collectorate, where he would be addressing a public meeting.
HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will launch the 'Mana Ooru Mana Badi' scheme from Zila Parishad (Boys) High School in Wanaparthy town on March 8.
On the same say, the Chief Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the agricultural market yard in Chityal village of Wanaparthy mandal and would be laying foundation stone for construction of Government Medical College in Wanaparthy.
