105 more Telangana students return home from Ukraine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 105 more students studying in different colleges in Ukraine have safely returned to Telangana on Sunday.

They were received by the State officials at Delhi and Mumbai airports. So far, 595 Telangana students have returned from Ukraine since Russian invasion.

The State government is arranging flight tickets for them from Delhi and Mumbai and transportation to their homes. A special team led by an IAS officer has been appointed to receive these students.

The officials are also in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of Telangana students who are still stranded in various parts of the war-torn country. Helplines have been established at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi and Telangana Secretariat to assist such students.