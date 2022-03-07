BJP vows to build Ram temple at Charminar if voted to power

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT may sound incredulous but BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has promised a Ram temple on the scale of Ayodhya Ram Mandir where Bhagyalaxmi temple now stands at Charminar if the saffron party is elected to power in the State.

Sanjay Kumar declared that once BJP is in the saddle all the Hindus who had “migrated” out of Old City area due to the atrocities committed by the MIM would return in what would be known as ‘Ghar Wapsi’ movement. “We will safeguard the properties of those who would return to the Old City,” he declared.

He also announced that Ganesh Visarjan would be officially held and a magnificent Ram temple on the scale of Ayodhya Mandir would come up at Bhagyalaxmi temple.

Addressing the BJP MLAs, in-charges and leaders of all Assembly constituencies under the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency in Champapet on Sunday, he recalled how the Old City used to be a mini-Bharat, with Marathas, Kannadigas, Rajasthanis, Telugus and Gujaratis living as a majority in Bhavaninagar, Kalapatthar, Patherghati, Talabkatta, Gowlipura and Shalibanda.

BJP against atrocities, not Old City Muslims, says Bandi

“MIM has perpetrated atrocities against Hindu families in these areas, forcing them to flee to the other side of the Musi river. Those in power through these decades have systematically deleted the names of Hindu voters from the voters’ lists,” he said.

Reminding the party workers that the Hindu voters were more than 55 per cent in Malakpet and Karwan Assembly constituencies, he felt that if Hindus unite in these two segments, along with Goshamahal and Chandrayangutta constituencies, BJP could secure its victory in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Clarifying that the BJP was not against Muslims in Old City, but it was against the atrocities, land grabbing and goondaism perpetrated by MIM, he said that Metro railway line could not be laid in the Old City only because of the opposition from MIM leaders, who want to protect their properties there.

He said that MIM party’s office in Darussalam was seized by Sardar Vallabhai Patel during the police action against Razakars, but during the 1969 movement for Telangana’s statehood, MIM leaders who were the descendants of Razakars had taken the building from the then Chief Minister Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, in return for crushing the movement. Stating that MIM chief Asaduddin was more dangerous than Qasim Rizvi as he was trying to spread the ideology of Rizvi across the country, he said that it was time Hindus to stay united and made an appeal: “Defeat Owaisi in the next election in Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.”