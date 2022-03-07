STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former IPS officer and BSP leader, RS Praveen Kumar embarks on 300-day yatra

Addressing a huge gathering, he alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not interested in the development of tribal communities.

Bahujana Rajyadikara Yatra

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Former IPS officer and BSP leader, RS Praveen Kumar on Sunday kick-started his 300-day ‘Bahujana Rajyadikara Yatra’ from Khilashapur Fort, built by Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, in Jangaon district on Sunday. 

Addressing a huge gathering, he said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not interested in the development of tribal communities. “The Yatra is aimed at teaching a lesson to KTR as well as the BJP and to strengthen the Bahujans,” he said. 

Emphasising that would be covering hundreds of kilometres on foot, Praveen Kumar said: “Bahujan rule is a cause worth the sacrifice.”

He also said that the TRS is no more the numero uno party in the State, “otherwise why would KCR rope in political strategist Prashant Kishor”.

