Harish Rao has to walk a tightrope, focus on 2BHKs, welfare schemes 

The government cannot be seen going back on its promises since the elections are less than two years away.

Published: 07th March 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao would be presenting the 2022-23 Budget in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday | RVK Rao

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the State economy is out of the woods and is beginning to look up, Finance Minister T Harish Rao would have to do a trapeze act in finding resources for double bedroom houses and other big-ticket welfare schemes lined up when he presents the Budget for 2022-23 in the State Legislature on Monday.

As there would be no conventional Governor’s address this year, Harish Rao will straight way present the Budget on the opening day of the session. For Harish Rao, it would be his second and last full Budget before the next Assembly elections in 2023 in which he would have to provide funds to keep his promise of either double bed room houses or equivalent cash to the beneficiaries and several other schemes. 

The government cannot be seen going back on its promises since the elections are less than two years away. While presenting the Budget for 2021-22, Harish Rao had said: “In the last Budget (2020-21), it was proposed to provide financial assistance to eligible people owning their own land to build two-bedroom houses. But it had to be postponed due to Covid-induced economic crisis.”

“As the economy is recovering slowly, the State government has decided to implement that promise in the financial year 2021-22 and guidelines to this effect will be issued shortly,” Harish Rao said in his maiden Budget speech. But, no guidelines have been issued till date.

Crop loans waiver

The other priority for him would be to provide resources for keeping the promise of waiving all crop loans. This task has to be completed in 2022-23 as the ruling TRS will be going for fresh verdict from the people towards the end of 2023. Youth too have high hopes that the 2022-23 Budget will make sufficient allocations for the 50,000 jobs to be filled.

The mismatch between the receivables and expenditure in 2021-22 was mainly due to the overestimation of funds to be received from the Centre. The State’s calculations went wrong as the Centre released only Rs 7,300 crore against the estimated Rs 38,600 crore towards grant-in-aid. 

The State also failed to realise an estimated Rs 30,000 core through auction of lands. However, with the Rs 45,000 crore borrowings, the State managed to continue the ongoing welfare schemes. In this backdrop, it remains to be seen how Harish Rao will find funds for the new schemes like Dalit Bandhu (Rs 20,000 crore) and for Mana Ooru Mana Badi (Rs 7,000 crore), besides fulfilling the pending assurances. 

The increase in size of the Budget may not help to fulfil the assurances as long as the estimates are unrealistic. As per the latest statement of the Comptroller and Auditor General, the revenue and capital expenditure till January, 2022 was Rs 1,37,182.26 crore against the budget estimate of Rs 1,98,430.21 crore. 

As against the estimated revenue surplus of Rs 6,743.50 crore, the State is in revenue deficit of Rs 14,813.45 crore by the end of January, 2022.

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday evening, approved the Budget proposals to be presented in the Assembly on Monday.

